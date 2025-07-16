Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 296.9, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13% in last one year as compared to a 1.68% rally in NIFTY and a 16.08% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 296.9, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 25216.7. The Sensex is at 82648.35, up 0.09%.Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 2.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36308.5, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.87 lakh shares in last one month.