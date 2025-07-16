Suven Life Sciences updates on Phase-2b clinical trial of Ropanicant

For treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

Suven Life Sciences announced that the first patient has been randomized in its Phase-2b clinical trial evaluating Ropanicant, a novel oral α4β2 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) antagonist, for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

The Phase-2b double blinded, placebo controlled study builds on the positive results of the completed Phase-2a trial, which demonstrated favorable safety, clinically meaningful and significant improvement in depressive symptoms from baseline based on the Montgomery berg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score, with indication of rapid onset of action in MDD patients distinguishing Ropanicant from existing standard therapies. Insights from Phase-2a evolved the study design, dose selection, and dosing regimen for the current Phase 2b trial being conducted in exclusively in USA under FDA IND.