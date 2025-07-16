Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suven Life Sciences updates on Phase-2b clinical trial of Ropanicant

Suven Life Sciences updates on Phase-2b clinical trial of Ropanicant

Image
Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For treatment of Major Depressive Disorder

Suven Life Sciences announced that the first patient has been randomized in its Phase-2b clinical trial evaluating Ropanicant, a novel oral α4β2 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor (nAChR) antagonist, for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

The Phase-2b double blinded, placebo controlled study builds on the positive results of the completed Phase-2a trial, which demonstrated favorable safety, clinically meaningful and significant improvement in depressive symptoms from baseline based on the Montgomery berg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score, with indication of rapid onset of action in MDD patients distinguishing Ropanicant from existing standard therapies. Insights from Phase-2a evolved the study design, dose selection, and dosing regimen for the current Phase 2b trial being conducted in exclusively in USA under FDA IND.

"Randomizing the first patient in our Phase-2b study of Ropanicant is an important milestone for Suven Life Sciences. It reflects our continued commitment to developing innovative treatments for patients suffering from MDD. said Venkat Jasti, Chairman and MD of Suven Life Sciences.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rajoo Engineers board approves opening of QIP issue

Punjab & Sind Bank spurts 2.46%

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd soars 11.12%, rises for third straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd soars 1.45%, Gains for third straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 2.19%, rises for third straight session

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story