PSP Projects consolidated net profit rises 58.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.95% to Rs 702.87 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects rose 58.22% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 702.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 585.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.702.87585.977.106.4242.0431.5922.3913.6616.1710.22

