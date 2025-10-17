Liberty Shoes standalone net profit rises 114.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.41% to Rs 174.23 crore

Net profit of Liberty Shoes rose 114.13% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 174.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 171.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.174.23171.808.698.4911.2011.303.054.461.970.92

