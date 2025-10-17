PVR Inox reports standalone net profit of Rs 103.90 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.68% to Rs 1757.70 crore

Net profit of PVR Inox reported to Rs 103.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 12.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.68% to Rs 1757.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1532.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1757.701532.7034.4530.96451.80309.40139.10-16.40103.90-12.40

