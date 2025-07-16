Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 79.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 79.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Sales rise 13.22% to Rs 133.15 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies rose 79.55% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.22% to Rs 133.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 117.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales133.15117.60 13 OPM %12.879.95 -PBDT19.1113.01 47 PBT15.929.68 64 NP12.737.09 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

