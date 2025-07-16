Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 79.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.22% to Rs 133.15 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies rose 79.55% to Rs 12.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.22% to Rs 133.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 117.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.133.15117.6012.879.9519.1113.0115.929.6812.737.09

