Onward Technologies standalone net profit rises 80.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Onward Technologies rose 80.07% to Rs 10.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.08% to Rs 108.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 95.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.108.2595.7316.209.4018.2711.0713.827.6810.305.72

