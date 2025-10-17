Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 47.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.31% to Rs 1682.31 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 47.77% to Rs 121.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 233.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.31% to Rs 1682.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1612.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

