Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 121.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.58% to Rs 640.37 crore

Net profit of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals rose 121.95% to Rs 33.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.58% to Rs 640.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 579.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.640.37579.118.374.9753.1025.3946.2021.3333.8715.26

