Ind-Swift reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.50 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.13% to Rs 120.13 crore

Net Loss of Ind-Swift reported to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.13% to Rs 120.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 102.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.120.13102.566.104.380.07-8.19-5.50-14.97-5.50-14.97

