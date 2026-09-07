Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd down for fifth straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 11822, down 1.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.43% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 12.87% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11822, down 1.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 23754.05. The Sensex is at 76038.44, down 0.62%.Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has lost around 0.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30695.1, down 2.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.17 lakh shares in last one month.