Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1939.1, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 61.22% in last one year as compared to a 4.11% slide in NIFTY and a 2.01% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1939.1, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 23754.05. The Sensex is at 76038.44, down 0.62%.Bharat Forge Ltd has eased around 7.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27710.9, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.9 lakh shares in last one month.