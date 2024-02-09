Orchid Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd, TRF Ltd, Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd and Darshan Orna Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 February 2024.

Orchid Pharma Ltd soared 17.14% to Rs 1029.3 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28772 shares in the past one month.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd spiked 16.05% to Rs 75.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18080 shares in the past one month.

TRF Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 433.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28243 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25615 shares in the past one month.

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd jumped 9.97% to Rs 27.47. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13726 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22307 shares in the past one month.

Darshan Orna Ltd added 9.85% to Rs 5.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

