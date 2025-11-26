Benchmarks trade with strong gains; consumer durables shares advance

The key equity barometers traded with significant gains in the early afternoon trade. Investors now await the Q2 GDP data, due for release on 28 November 2025. The Nifty scaled above the 26,150 mark.

Consumer durables shares rebounded after declining the past three consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 846.48 points or 1% to 85,433.49. The Nifty 50 index surged 269.85 points or 1.04% to 26,155.40.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 1.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index climbed 1.10%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE,2,725 shares rose and 1,202 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.32% to 11.84. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,333, at a premium of 177.6 points as compared with the spot at 26,155.40. The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 64.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 77.3 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 1.52% to 38,008.15. The index tumbled 2.96% in the past four consecutive trading sessions.

PG Electroplast (up 3.59%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 2.9%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 2.21%), Voltas (up 2.01%) ,Century Plyboards (India) (up 1.75%), Cera Sanitaryware (up 1.55%), Blue Star (up 1.48%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.45%), Titan Company (up 1.36%) and Havells India (up 1.19%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Indraprastha Gas (IGL) rose 1.33% after the company said that it has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with CEID Consultants & Engineering (CEID) to develop compressed bio-gas (CBG) & biofuel projects. Aarvi Encon rallied 2.31% after the company announced that it has secured a work contract worth Rs 11.60 crore from a leading global EPC firm in Indonesia. It received the order on 25 November 2025 for the supply of technical manpower services over a period of two years, effective from 1 January 2026.