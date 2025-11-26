Benchmarks trade with strong gains; consumer durables shares advance

Consumer durables shares rebounded after declining the past three consecutive trading sessions.
At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 846.48 points or 1% to 85,433.49. The Nifty 50 index surged 269.85 points or 1.04% to 26,155.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 1.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index climbed 1.10%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE,2,725 shares rose and 1,202 shares fell. A total of 197 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 3.32% to 11.84. The Nifty 30 December 2025 futures were trading at 26,333, at a premium of 177.6 points as compared with the spot at 26,155.40.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 December 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 64.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 77.3 lakh contracts was seen at 26,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index rose 1.52% to 38,008.15. The index tumbled 2.96% in the past four consecutive trading sessions.
PG Electroplast (up 3.59%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 2.9%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 2.21%), Voltas (up 2.01%) ,Century Plyboards (India) (up 1.75%), Cera Sanitaryware (up 1.55%), Blue Star (up 1.48%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.45%), Titan Company (up 1.36%) and Havells India (up 1.19%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Indraprastha Gas (IGL) rose 1.33% after the company said that it has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with CEID Consultants & Engineering (CEID) to develop compressed bio-gas (CBG) & biofuel projects.
Aarvi Encon rallied 2.31% after the company announced that it has secured a work contract worth Rs 11.60 crore from a leading global EPC firm in Indonesia. It received the order on 25 November 2025 for the supply of technical manpower services over a period of two years, effective from 1 January 2026.
Elgi Equipments jumped 2.90% after SBI Mutual Fund bought shares worth Rs 268.64 crore through bulk deals on 25 November 2025. Exchange data showed that the fund house acquired 55,61,915 shares, equivalent to 1.76% equity, at Rs 483 per share. Of this, 20,61,915 shares were purchased on the NSE and 35 lakh shares on the BSE. The stock had ended 3.04% lower at Rs 479.65 on the BSE in the previous session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app