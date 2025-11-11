ADC India Communications standalone net profit declines 50.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.91% to Rs 45.66 crore

Net profit of ADC India Communications declined 50.57% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.91% to Rs 45.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.45.6650.689.8620.965.4811.705.4211.644.318.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News