Orient Beverages consolidated net profit declines 28.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.71% to Rs 46.87 crore

Net profit of Orient Beverages declined 28.27% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 46.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 44.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.46.8744.345.256.563.033.072.452.401.702.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News