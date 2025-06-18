Orient Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd and CRISIL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2025.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd and CRISIL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2025.

Orient Cement Ltd crashed 17.67% to Rs 250.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33241 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd lost 6.66% to Rs 454. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 92.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.40% to Rs 106.47. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.09 lakh shares in the past one month. Concord Biotech Ltd shed 4.36% to Rs 1980. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12672 shares in the past one month. CRISIL Ltd fell 3.54% to Rs 5468.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2534 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3693 shares in the past one month.