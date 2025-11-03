Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 3.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.13% to Rs 1018.82 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 3.61% to Rs 65.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 1018.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 997.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1018.82997.629.119.65103.36104.9882.7786.2765.6763.38

