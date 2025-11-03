AWL Agri Business consolidated net profit declines 21.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.74% to Rs 17604.57 crore

Net profit of AWL Agri Business declined 21.32% to Rs 244.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 311.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 17604.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14460.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.17604.5714460.453.914.26419.95494.30312.92401.87244.72311.02

