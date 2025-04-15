Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Energies gains after partnering with RENA Technologies for futhering solar cell innovation

Premier Energies gains after partnering with RENA Technologies for futhering solar cell innovation

Premier Energies added 2.40% to Rs 913.50 after the company announced that it has entered into a strategic technology partnership with RENA Technologies GmbH, aimed at advancing solar cell innovation.

Germany-based RENA Technologies GmbH is a globally leading supplier of wet chemical equipment and process solutions for semiconductor, glass, medical technology, and solar industries.

The two firms would focus on process innovation for N-Type solar cells and development of wet chemistry for next-generation tandem solar cell technologies.

The collaboration brings together Premier Energies' large-scale manufacturing capabilities with RENAs advanced wet chemistry and equipment solutions.

The companies will jointly pursue breakthroughs in high-efficiency solar cell manufacturing, targeting improvements in cell performance, production output, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Sudhir Reddy, director and chief strategy officer, Premier Energies, said: "This partnership positions Premier at the forefront of the N-Type efficiency curve and paves the way for our advancement into tandem cell developmentan essential step in the evolution of solar cell technology."

Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 255.22 crore in Q3 FY25, up 490.51% from Rs 43.22 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 140.47% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,713.32 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

