Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 1.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Orient Cement rose 1.22% to Rs 68.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 888.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 876.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.36% to Rs 174.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.43% to Rs 3185.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2937.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

