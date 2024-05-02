Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 1.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Cement standalone net profit rises 1.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 888.03 crore

Net profit of Orient Cement rose 1.22% to Rs 68.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 888.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 876.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.36% to Rs 174.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.43% to Rs 3185.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2937.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales888.03876.03 1 3185.092937.55 8 OPM %16.6815.92 -14.1012.41 - PBDT147.65134.77 10 430.59338.78 27 PBT110.0198.30 12 281.43191.96 47 NP68.2067.38 1 174.85122.82 42

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

