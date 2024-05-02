Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 18.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.09% to Rs 199.65 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 18.31% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.09% to Rs 199.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 203.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.66% to Rs 35.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.65% to Rs 690.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 686.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

199.65203.92690.67686.1817.9315.9815.9316.2728.3325.0075.6487.2322.4720.7152.7771.0316.9314.3135.6549.97

