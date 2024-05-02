Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 18.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 18.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 2.09% to Rs 199.65 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals rose 18.31% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.09% to Rs 199.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 203.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.66% to Rs 35.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.65% to Rs 690.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 686.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales199.65203.92 -2 690.67686.18 1 OPM %17.9315.98 -15.9316.27 - PBDT28.3325.00 13 75.6487.23 -13 PBT22.4720.71 8 52.7771.03 -26 NP16.9314.31 18 35.6549.97 -29

