Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 63.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 63.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 8893.99 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements rose 63.61% to Rs 1055.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 644.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 8893.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7965.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.45% to Rs 3576.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2583.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.84% to Rs 33159.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38937.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8893.997965.98 12 33159.6438937.03 -15 OPM %19.1015.55 -19.3013.16 - PBDT1842.631488.35 24 7312.435693.20 28 PBT1389.571136.02 22 5689.054048.53 41 NP1055.16644.94 64 3576.792583.40 38

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

