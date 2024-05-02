Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 63.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 8893.99 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements rose 63.61% to Rs 1055.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 644.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 8893.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7965.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.45% to Rs 3576.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2583.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.84% to Rs 33159.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38937.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

