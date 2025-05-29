Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit declines 19.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 84.57 crore

Net profit of Orient Ceratech declined 19.11% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 84.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.79% to Rs 9.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.38% to Rs 327.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 313.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

84.5782.61327.10313.3710.859.629.4310.858.128.0527.6033.804.584.8013.2120.273.474.299.9319.02

