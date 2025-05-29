Suraksha Diagnostic standalone net profit rises 17.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.86% to Rs 64.15 crore

Net profit of Suraksha Diagnostic rose 17.11% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.86% to Rs 64.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.16% to Rs 33.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 249.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 218.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

