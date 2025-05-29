Bata India consolidated net profit declines 27.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.21% to Rs 788.21 crore

Net profit of Bata India declined 27.86% to Rs 45.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 788.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 797.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.96% to Rs 330.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 262.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 3488.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3478.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

788.21797.873488.793478.6122.6322.8521.1422.59165.88173.22674.51730.6162.1882.93303.21391.5345.9263.65330.66262.51

