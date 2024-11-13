Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 3.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales decline 15.50% to Rs 2635.17 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 3.46% to Rs 298.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 308.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.50% to Rs 2635.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3118.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2635.173118.72 -16 OPM %10.767.61 -PBDT435.06432.68 1 PBT387.14386.98 0 NP298.22308.91 -3

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

