Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 3.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.50% to Rs 2635.17 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals declined 3.46% to Rs 298.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 308.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.50% to Rs 2635.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3118.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

