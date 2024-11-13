Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 1893.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.79% to Rs 268.91 croreNet profit of Excel Industries rose 1893.30% to Rs 35.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.79% to Rs 268.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 198.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales268.91198.04 36 OPM %18.211.30 -PBDT55.809.74 473 PBT47.131.95 2317 NP35.681.79 1893
