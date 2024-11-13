Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 1893.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.79% to Rs 268.91 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries rose 1893.30% to Rs 35.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.79% to Rs 268.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 198.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.268.91198.0418.211.3055.809.7447.131.9535.681.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News