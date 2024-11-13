Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 1893.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales rise 35.79% to Rs 268.91 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries rose 1893.30% to Rs 35.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.79% to Rs 268.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 198.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales268.91198.04 36 OPM %18.211.30 -PBDT55.809.74 473 PBT47.131.95 2317 NP35.681.79 1893

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

