EIH consolidated net profit rises 39.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.01% to Rs 588.99 crore

Net profit of EIH rose 39.48% to Rs 129.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 588.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 530.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.588.99530.5729.6526.94211.23163.53177.29130.36129.8793.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News