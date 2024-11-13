EIH consolidated net profit rises 39.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.01% to Rs 588.99 croreNet profit of EIH rose 39.48% to Rs 129.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 93.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 588.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 530.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales588.99530.57 11 OPM %29.6526.94 -PBDT211.23163.53 29 PBT177.29130.36 36 NP129.8793.11 39
