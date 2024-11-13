JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 54.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.58% to Rs 3.83 crore

Net profit of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures declined 54.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.58% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.833.23-7.05-17.030.88-0.030.110.480.190.42

