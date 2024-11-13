Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 54.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 18.58% to Rs 3.83 crore

Net profit of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures declined 54.76% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.58% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.833.23 19 OPM %-7.05-17.03 -PBDT0.88-0.03 LP PBT0.110.48 -77 NP0.190.42 -55

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

