Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 47.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Orient Ceratech rose 47.77% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.37% to Rs 98.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.98.4598.099.468.489.117.495.483.894.302.91

