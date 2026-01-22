Orient Electric gains as Q3 PAT zooms 115% QoQ to Rs 26 cr

Shares of Orient Electric added 2.32% to Rs 163.25 due to strong sequential performance.

On a consolidated basis, Orient Electrics net profit surged 115.4% to Rs 26 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 12.1 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations rallied 906.45% to Rs 29.01 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. Profit before exceptional items and tax soared 167.42% to Rs 43.59 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit tanked 4.4% while total income surged 10.97% in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax, excluding a one-time exceptional item of Rs 8.7 crore related to the new Labour Codes, increased 19.0% YoY.

EBITDA gained 10.6% to Rs 67.7 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 61.2 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin remained unchanged at 7.5% in Q3 FY26, compared with 7.5% in Q3 FY25. Ravindra Singh Negi, MD & CEO, Orient Electric, said, Orient Electric delivered a resilient and well-balanced performance in Q3 FY26. Despite the seasonal softness in our cooling categories, we achieved 11.0% year on year revenue growth, underscoring the strength of our diversified portfolio and the continued success of our One Orientstrategy. Our Heating category posted strong double-digit growth, complimented by sustained momentum in Lighting, Switchgear & Wires, accelerating our transition towards a multi-engine growth model.

Through disciplined cost management and operating leverage, we were able to maintain a steady operating EBITDA margin even as commodity inflation persisted. Our focus continues to be on building a more premium, digital and consumer centric Orient with category leadership in BLDC, luminaries and heating while continuing to build scale in B2B Lighting, Switchgear and Wires. The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share (face value Rs 1) for FY2025-26 and fixed Thursday, January 29, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend. The interim dividend will be paid to the entitled shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.