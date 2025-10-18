Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 40.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.19% to Rs 171.28 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 40.36% to Rs 45.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.19% to Rs 171.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 130.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

