Spright Agro standalone net profit rises 46.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Spright Agro rose 46.40% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.30% to Rs 62.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.62.0352.8819.7312.5212.376.7112.376.719.156.25

