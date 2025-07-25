Hubtown allots 15.81 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Hubtown has allotted 15,81,747 equity shares on conversion of 15,81,747 warrants on 25 July 2025. Post allotment of the aforesaid shares, the paid up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 1,38,13,69,740/- (13,81,36,974 equity shares of face value of Re. 10/- each fully paid up) to Rs. 1,39,71,87,210/- (13,97,18,721 equity shares of face value of Re.10/- each fully paid up).

