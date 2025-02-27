Orient Tech joins hand with AWS to offer AI services

Orient Technologies said that it has announced the collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) India to offer advanced GPU and AI services.

By leveraging AWSs cutting-edge GPU chips, AI services, and expansive ecosystem, Orient Technologies is committed to accelerating AI development and enabling India to create world-class technology.

AWSs specialized GPU chips provide a host of advantages over traditional solutions, including over 50% reduced costs and dramatically lowered training expenses. These cost savings are essential to the IndiaAI mission, enabling more participants to join the initiative, stretch their budgets further, and expedite the development of AI technologies. Furthermore, AWS GPUs offer 25% greater energy efficiency compared to conventional alternatives, aligning perfectly with IndiaAIs commitment to sustainable technological progress.

Umesh Shah, director, Orient Technologies, said, Orient Technologies is excited to be part of this transformative journey and looks forward to harnessing AWSs powerful tools and services to shape the future of AI in India. We are also proud to collaborate with MeitY in supporting mission-critical infrastructure across various national initiatives. With AWSs support, we are poised to play a pivotal role in advancing IndiaAI mission and driving large-scale AI deployment and global innovation.

Orient Technologies is an IT provider specializing in innovative cloud and data management solutions for the enterprise sector in India.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 16.7% to Rs 12.66 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 10.85 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 33% YoY to Rs 206.86 crore during the quarter.

The scrip declined 2.25% to Rs 321.40 on the BSE.

