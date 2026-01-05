Orient Technologies Ltd Falls 1.73%

Orient Technologies Ltd has added 28.52% over last one month compared to 0.9% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX

Orient Technologies Ltd lost 1.73% today to trade at Rs 439.4. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.29% to quote at 37029.35. The index is down 0.9 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd decreased 1.67% and HCL Technologies Ltd lost 1.38% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.22 % over last one year compared to the 8.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.