Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd Surges 2.27%

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 12.59% over last one month compared to 3.82% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 2.27% today to trade at Rs 507. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.36% to quote at 29015.56. The index is up 3.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd increased 0.97% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 0.93% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 8.19 % over last one year compared to the 8.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.