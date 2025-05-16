Orient Technologies standalone net profit declines 5.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.97% to Rs 260.68 crore

Net profit of Orient Technologies declined 5.08% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.97% to Rs 260.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.69% to Rs 50.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.25% to Rs 839.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 602.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

