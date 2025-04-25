Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 0.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.31% to Rs 132.53 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels rose 0.41% to Rs 19.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.31% to Rs 132.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.03% to Rs 39.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 439.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

132.53107.48439.70393.1629.4524.9325.0424.8835.8727.2196.2991.8426.4720.9963.1667.8019.4119.3339.2149.65

