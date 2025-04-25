Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 0.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit rises 0.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 23.31% to Rs 132.53 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels rose 0.41% to Rs 19.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.31% to Rs 132.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.03% to Rs 39.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.84% to Rs 439.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales132.53107.48 23 439.70393.16 12 OPM %29.4524.93 -25.0424.88 - PBDT35.8727.21 32 96.2991.84 5 PBT26.4720.99 26 63.1667.80 -7 NP19.4119.33 0 39.2149.65 -21

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

