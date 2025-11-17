Pashupati Cotspin consolidated net profit declines 23.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.31% to Rs 240.21 crore

Net profit of Pashupati Cotspin declined 23.12% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.31% to Rs 240.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 344.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.240.21344.693.914.628.2312.175.867.504.095.32

