Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 10.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 111.44 crore

Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 10.25% to Rs 43.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 111.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 100.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.111.44100.0571.6388.5549.3450.4749.2050.3043.7948.79

