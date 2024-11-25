Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 10.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 10.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 11.38% to Rs 111.44 crore

Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 10.25% to Rs 43.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.38% to Rs 111.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 100.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales111.44100.05 11 OPM %71.6388.55 -PBDT49.3450.47 -2 PBT49.2050.30 -2 NP43.7948.79 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: Smith-Head put Aussie collapse on hold

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Opposition demands discussion on Adani, Manipur today

LIVE news: Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor', Sambhal magistrate prohibits outsiders entry, and more

Bullish cues: Notable Put-writing seen for first time in 2 mths; F&O data

Adani bond prices hit one-yr low as investors weigh US bribery allegations

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story