Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 24.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 94.86 crore

Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 24.20% to Rs 33.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 94.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 101.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.94.86101.9773.4774.8043.4447.1443.2646.9933.0843.64

