Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 24.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 94.86 croreNet profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 24.20% to Rs 33.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 94.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 101.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales94.86101.97 -7 OPM %73.4774.80 -PBDT43.4447.14 -8 PBT43.2646.99 -8 NP33.0843.64 -24
