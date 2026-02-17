Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 24.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt standalone net profit declines 24.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 94.86 crore

Net profit of Oriental Nagpur Betul Highway Pvt declined 24.20% to Rs 33.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 94.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 101.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales94.86101.97 -7 OPM %73.4774.80 -PBDT43.4447.14 -8 PBT43.2646.99 -8 NP33.0843.64 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashapura Intimates Fashion reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nirma standalone net profit rises 59.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Rama Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit rises 51.03% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story