Oriental Rail Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 1.61-cr order from North Western Railways

Oriental Rail Infrastructure hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 154.50 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 1.61 crore from North Western Railways, Ajmer, under Indian Railways.

The order involves the supply of 66 sets of PU foam as cushion material for the retrofitment of berths and seats. The material will be delivered to North Western Railways, Ajmer.

As per the terms of the contract, 95% of the payment will be made upon the issuance of an inspection certificate by the nominated inspection agency, along with proof of dispatch or delivery of the material. The remaining 5% will be paid after the receipt, inspection, and acceptance of the goods.

The total order value stood at Rs 1,61,21,160 and the project is scheduled to be completed by 6 September 2026.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing, buying, and selling of all types of recron, seat & bearth, compreg boards, etc. The company operates only in one segment, i.e., Indian Railway products.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.52 crore in Q3 FY25, down 39.9% compared to Rs 12.51 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 4.3% YoY to Rs 152.82 crore in Q3 FY25.

