Angel One gains after client base rises 43% YoY in February '25

Angel One advanced 1.16% to Rs 2,127.70 after the company's client base jumped 42.7% to 30.58 million in February 2025 as compared with 21.43 million in February 2024.

On sequential basis, the companys cline base rose 1.5% in February 2025 from 30.13 million .

Gross client acquisition declined 52.1% to 0.49 million in February 2025 as against 1.01 million in February 2024.

Angels overall average daily turnover (ADTO) was at Rs 29,58,000 crore in February 2025, down 4% MoM and down 34.5% YoY. The ADTO from F&O segment stood at Rs 28,88,000 crore in February 2025, down 4.1% MoM and down 35.4% YoY.

ADTO from cash segment was at Rs 5,700 crore (down 11.9% MoM and down 29.3% YoY) and ADTO commodity segment stood at Rs 64,300 crore (down 1.9% MoM and up 91.3% YoY) in February 2025.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The stockbroker reported 8.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 281.47 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 260.31 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 19.2% YoY to Rs 1,262.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

