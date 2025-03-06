Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Metal shares gain

Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 363.82 points or 1.24% at 29691.97 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 4.2%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.14%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.06%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.75%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.44%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.41%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.26%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.86%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.36%).

On the other hand, JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.07%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 640.7 or 1.44% at 45178.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 131.48 points or 0.95% at 13916.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.15 points or 0.1% at 22315.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 95.05 points or 0.13% at 73635.18.

On BSE,2612 shares were trading in green, 629 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

