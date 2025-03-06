Metal shares gain

Metal stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Metal index rising 363.82 points or 1.24% at 29691.97 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 4.2%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.14%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.06%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.75%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.44%), NMDC Ltd (up 1.41%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.26%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.86%), and Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.36%).
On the other hand, JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.07%), moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 640.7 or 1.44% at 45178.9.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 131.48 points or 0.95% at 13916.57.
The Nifty 50 index was down 22.15 points or 0.1% at 22315.15.
Also Read
The BSE Sensex index was down 95.05 points or 0.13% at 73635.18.
On BSE,2612 shares were trading in green, 629 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content