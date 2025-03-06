Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Energy index increasing 149.81 points or 1.49% at 10194.51 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 7.53%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 4.42%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 4.23%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.07%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 3.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Castrol India Ltd (up 3.24%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 3.15%), IRM Energy Ltd (up 3.1%), Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 2.88%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.86%).

On the other hand, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.67%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.82%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.41%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 640.7 or 1.44% at 45178.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 131.48 points or 0.95% at 13916.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.15 points or 0.1% at 22315.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 95.05 points or 0.13% at 73635.18.

On BSE,2612 shares were trading in green, 629 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

