Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 342.88 points or 1.47% at 23608.25 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.07%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.86%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.5%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.92%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.44%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.38%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.37%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.23%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.41%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 640.7 or 1.44% at 45178.9.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 131.48 points or 0.95% at 13916.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.15 points or 0.1% at 22315.15.

The BSE Sensex index was down 95.05 points or 0.13% at 73635.18.

On BSE,2612 shares were trading in green, 629 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

