On Tuesday, a chilling case of road rage incident was captured on camera on the Badlapur-Ambernath road in Thane, Maharashtra. A man in a black Tata Harrier SUV was seen hitting a white Toyota Fortuner twice, and mowing down about four people on the road who are reported to be grievously hurt. The man can be seen driving his SUV into the stationary Fortuner car. And then the driver takes a U-turn, ramming his vehicle again into the car, which results in severe injuries to 4 more people on the road. The incident is being called a family dispute, with the wife and a child of the accused said to have been present in the backseat of the Fortuner car. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Viral video of SUV rams another SUV car in Thane road, Maha

A video of the accident, which has turned into a web sensation via social media, shows the black SUV hitting Fortuner on a bustling street. The incident was reportedly triggered after an argument between the driver and his wife. One of the family members is said to have intervened taking the accused’s wife and child with them, which then enrages the man, who then violently hits their car with his SUV.





Earlier ongoing road rage in Maharashtra

Two people attacked two priests on Monday in Mumbai as a result of road rage earlier this week. The priests' scooter was struck by an unidentified motorcyclist in the incident. The men slipped and fell, injuring their legs. When the men went up to the motorcycle rider, the rider abused them and forced the men to leave the area.

A few minutes later, the priests were then attacked with sticks and knives by three more men. In the crowded street, the trio began using sticks to attack the priests. On Sunday, a video of the incident went viral, prompting the Kandivali police to get in touch with the two priests and record their statements.

The police filed an FIR against four men based on their statements under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 109 (attempt to murder) and 115 (causing harm to any person). Two of the four men have been detained by the police. Khilare and Chotu Maniyar have been identified as their names.