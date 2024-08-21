Laurus Labs Ltd spurts 1.39%, up for five straight sessions

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 443.5, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.35% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% gain in NIFTY and a 47.45% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Laurus Labs Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 443.5, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24726.7. The Sensex is at 80745.92, down 0.07%. Laurus Labs Ltd has added around 0.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22374.25, up 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 444.05, up 1.25% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 13.35% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% gain in NIFTY and a 47.45% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 98.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

